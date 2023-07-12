Suns Trade Rumors: Cam Payne 3-Team Deal with Pacers Discussed, McConnell Targeted

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns have "continued to explore trade scenarios regarding reserve guard Cam Payne," according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer.

Fischer reported that Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell is among Phoenix's potential targets and that a third team would possibly get involved in the deal with the Suns and Pacers.

Trading one guard for another doesn't necessarily address the dearth of natural facilitators on Phoenix's roster. McConnell would at least be an upgrade over Payne, whether he's coming off the bench or playing alongside Devin Booker and Bradley Beal in smaller lineups.

The 31-year-old is averaging 11 assists per 100 possessions across his career, per Basketball Reference. While Payne is a slightly better long-range shooter, that won't be much of a concern given what else the Suns have at their disposal.

McConnell's additional year of team control might be something the front office values as well.

Payne is due to be a free agent in 2024, and re-signing him would carry a high cost beyond his salary when the Suns are on track to have a $205.9 million payroll in 2024-25. McConnell, on the other hand, has a partially guaranteed $9.3 million salary for that year.

He'd provide cost certainty and perhaps even a lower cap figure than Payne will ultimately get from Phoenix or another team on the open market.

Actually acquiring McConnell will be easier said than done, though, when the Suns have exhausted almost all of their trade assets. That's presumably why a third team would need to get involved.

From the Pacers' perspective, it might take a reasonably good offer to pry McConnell away when he's such a solid backup behind Tyrese Haliburton.