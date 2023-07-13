ESPY 2023 Winners: Awards Results, Recap, Top Moments and Twitter Reaction

AP Photo/Mark Terrill

The sports calendar is particularly light the day after the MLB All-Star Game, so ESPN decided to look back at the past year of accomplishments, moments and championships Wednesday.

It did so with the 2023 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, which is ESPN's annual awards show that recognizes the best team, best female athlete, best male athlete, best championship performance and much more across the entire sports spectrum.

While there was no official host for this year's ceremony, Lil Wayne started things off with a performance.

H.E.R. also performed a tribute to the 30th anniversary of the V Foundation and Jim Valvano's famous speech, while the United States Women's National Soccer Team, Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks and the Buffalo Bills training staff received special accolades.

Here is a look at the 2023 winners. The full list of nominees and winners can be found here and here.

2023 ESPYs Winners

Best Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs Best Athlete, Women's Sports: Mikaela Shiffrin, Skiing

Mikaela Shiffrin, Skiing Best Athlete, Men's Sports: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs Best Breakthrough Athlete: Angel Reese, LSU

Angel Reese, LSU Best Record-Breaking Performance: LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers Best Championship Performance: Lionel Messi, Argentina men's soccer

Lionel Messi, Argentina men's soccer Best Comeback Athlete: Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets Best Play: Justin Jefferson's catch vs. Buffalo Bills

Justin Jefferson's catch vs. Buffalo Bills Best NFL Player: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs Best NBA Player: Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets Best WNBA Player: A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces Best UFC Fighter: Jon Jones

Jon Jones Best Boxer: Claressa Shields

Special Accolade Winners

Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: U.S. Women's National Soccer Team

U.S. Women's National Soccer Team Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Liam Hendriks, Chicago White Sox

Liam Hendriks, Chicago White Sox Pat Tillman Award for Service: Buffalo Bills training staff

Buffalo Bills training staff Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award: Jrue and Lauren Holiday



Top Moments and Reaction

There may not have been a formal host, but the ESPYs wasted little time capturing the audience's attention.

Lil Wayne started it off with a performance before Pat McAfee took the stage for the opening monologue. McAfee gave Damar Hamlin—who was in attendance—a shoutout, highlighted some of the champions who were there and unleashed some jokes:

The ESPYs are about more than just excellence on the field, and some of the most notable moments of the evening happened when attention turned beyond the wins, losses and top plays.

WNBA legend Sue Bird introduced Jrue (Milwaukee Bucks) and Lauren Holiday (retired U.S. Women's National Team) as the winners of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award. The Holidays have given out $3 million in grants to support Black and Brown small businesses and nonprofits while also hosting events and providing their time.

The United States Women's National Soccer Team, which will be going for a historic three-peat of World Cup titles this summer, was given the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage in recognition of its fight for equal pay. U.S. Soccer reached an agreement in 2022 to provide equal pay to members of its men's and women's national teams.

Elsewhere, Hendriks was given the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance, which honored the resiliency he demonstrated when he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He returned to the mound in May and received a standing ovation. He also used his platform to help raise $100,000 for cancer research.

In addition to the USWNT and Hendriks, the Pat Tillman Award for Service went to the Bills training staff for their efforts in the immediate aftermath of Hamlin's collapse during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and needed to be revived on the field.

Hamlin introduced the staff in an emotional scene.

In terms of the most notable individual awards, Mikaela Shiffrin and Patrick Mahomes took home the best athletes in women's and men's sports. Shiffrin set the record for the most World Cup victories with 87, while Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to the Super Bowl title as the 2022 NFL MVP.

Unsurprisingly, Lionel Messi won the best championship moment for his performance in the World Cup, while LeBron James joined his fellow member of sports royalty as the winner of the best record-breaking performance for setting the NBA's all-time scoring record.

Savannah James, who is LeBron's wife, introduced him alongside their children while calling him the GOAT.

There was a moment during LeBron's speech where it seemed like he might announce his retirement as he reflected on his career, but he said he isn't ready to walk away just yet.

Basketball remained in the spotlight with Angel Reese winning best breakthrough athlete and ending her speech by saying, "Another natty is coming, period."

That title may be coming, but her LSU Tigers were not victorious in the night's final award.

That is because the Chiefs were recognized as the best team thanks to their Super Bowl title, which was their second in four years.