Video: Liam Hendriks Receives Ovation in Return to White Sox After Lymphoma Recovery

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Chicago White Sox closer and three-time All-Star Liam Hendriks received a standing ovation upon his return to the field after being declared cancer-free from Stage 4 non-Hodgkins lymphoma in April.

With his wife, Kristi, in the stands, the fans at Guaranteed Rate Field greeted Hendriks with raucous applause as he trotted out to the bullpen during his team's home game against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday evening.

Hendriks received his diagnosis in January and started his season on the injured list, but he came back before the calendar hit June.

Fans gave him yet another roaring and standing ovation when he came out to pitch the eighth inning:

Hendriks completed an inning of work, allowing three hits and two earned runs. The fact that he was even out there pitching not even five months after his diagnosis, however, made for a tremendous and inspiring moment on Monday evening.

The two-time Mariano Rivera AL Reliever of the Year Award winner officially started his 13th big league season on Monday. He's been one of the game's top relief pitchers over the past four years, posting 114 saves, a 2.26 ERA and a 13.5 K/9 rate.