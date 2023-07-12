Dodgers, Padres to Play 1st-Ever Regular Season Games in South Korea in 2024

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres will take their California rivalry to South Korea next season.

Major League Baseball announced Wednesday that the Dodgers will take on the Padres in two regular season games in Seoul, South Korea, to kick off the 2024 season on March 20-21, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.

