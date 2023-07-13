Warriors Trades to Consider After 1st Wave of NBA Free Agency

0 of 3

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

It's been a busy start to the 2023 NBA offseason for the Golden State Warriors.



It's too early to tell whether that's a good thing or not, but no one can accuse the Warriors of sitting idly.



They've had a change in front office leadership (Bob Myers out, Mike Dunleavy Jr. promoted). They potentially added a pair of rotation players on draft night (Brandin Podziemski, the 19th pick, and Trayce Jackson-Davis, the 57th). They got out of Jordan Poole's contract (losing Ryan Rollins and Patrick Baldwin Jr. in the process), added long-time nemesis Chris Paul and plucked a pair of veterans out of the free-agent bargain bin (Cory Joseph and Dario Šarić).



Did the Dubs move any closer to championship contention? That's debatable, which is why the front office could already be mulling major moves. If they are, the following three trades could be worth consideration either now or in the future.

