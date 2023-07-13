Celtics Trades to Consider After 1st Wave of NBA Free Agency

0 of 3

The Boston Celtics have reached the conference finals three times in the past four NBA seasons.



They have yet to win a title during this stretch and only once advanced to the championship round.



It is, objectively speaking, a successful run, but their inability to clear that final hurdle is seemingly wearing on them. At least, that's the best explanation for what they've already done this offseason (subtracting Marcus Smart and Grant Williams and adding (plus extending) Kristaps Porziņģis) and what they might still do this roster.



Speaking of which, we're firing up the trade machine to uncover three significant swaps that might be worth pursuing.

