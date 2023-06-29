X

NBA

    James Harden Rumors: Momentum for Clippers-76ers Trade 'Escalating' Amid Knicks Buzz

    Julia StumbaughJune 29, 2023

    Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Clippers could beat out the New York Knicks in the race to acquire veteran Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden.

    The Clippers currently have "an edge" in trade negotiations for the 10-time All-Star, according to The Athletic's Law Murray.

    Law Murray 🥷🏾 @LawMurrayTheNU

    I'm told that momentum for James Harden to LA is escalating. Whatever teams are interested... the Clippers appear to have an edge at the moment.

    SNY's Ian Begley reported the Knicks' interest is more lukewarm than the Clippers'.

    Ian Begley @IanBegley

    Heard Knicks' interest in James Harden, at the moment, is far from uniform throughout the organization. Clippers have strong interest in trading for Harden. Would assume LAC's interest is stronger than NYK's presently. ESPN 1st reported Knicks' interest in trading for Harden

    Harden picked up his $35.6 million player option for 2023-24 in the hopes of exploring a trade from the Sixers, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday. He averaged 21.0 points and 6.1 rebounds while leading the NBA with 10.7 assists per game last season and is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

