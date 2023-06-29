James Harden Rumors: Momentum for Clippers-76ers Trade 'Escalating' Amid Knicks Buzz

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers could beat out the New York Knicks in the race to acquire veteran Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden.

The Clippers currently have "an edge" in trade negotiations for the 10-time All-Star, according to The Athletic's Law Murray.

SNY's Ian Begley reported the Knicks' interest is more lukewarm than the Clippers'.

Harden picked up his $35.6 million player option for 2023-24 in the hopes of exploring a trade from the Sixers, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday. He averaged 21.0 points and 6.1 rebounds while leading the NBA with 10.7 assists per game last season and is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

