Lakers Trades to Consider After 1st Wave of NBA Free Agency

Lakers Trades to Consider After 1st Wave of NBA Free AgencyJuly 13, 2023
Beyond bargain-hunting for another big man, the Los Angeles Lakers are likely finished with the 2023 NBA offseason.
That doesn't mean they'll keep this roster intact for the duration of the 2023-24 campaign, though.
As last season proved, L.A. isn't scared of a midseason makeover should one prove necessary. If the Lakers are again big players in the trade market this season, the following three deals could be worth consideration at some point.
Finding a Better Fitting Forward
The Trade: Rui Hachimura and a 2029 first-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets for Dorian Finney-Smith
The Lakers are clearly believers in Hachimura. They proved that twice in the past six months, first parting with three second-round picks (and Kendrick Nunn's contract) to pluck Hachimura away from the Washington Wizards, then inking the forward to a new three-year, $51 million pact this summer.
Even still, if you injected a Lakers front office staffer with truth serum, even they might admit Hachimura isn't a perfect fit with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Provided the real version of Hachimura is the one who played four regular seasons in the NBA and not the one who caught fire in the playoffs spring, he's not consistent enough as a shooter or a defender to seamlessly fit this frontcourt.
Finney-Smith, on the other hand, could be a hand-in-glove fit in Hollywood. He's one of the more versatile wing defenders around and, prior to a rough patch this past season, had established himself as a reliable three-point threat. Between 2019-20 and 2021-22, he canned 405 triples at a 38.9 percent clip.
Historically, Finney-Smith's teams have almost always fared better with him than without. For Hachimura, the opposite is true.
Finally Bringing Buddy Hield to Hollywood
The Trade: Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt and three second-round picks to the Indiana Pacers for Buddy Hield and Jalen Smith
Hield has been on the Lakers' radar for at least the last year. He'll probably remain there as long as James suits up for the Purple and Gold.
Because James is such an unstoppable force off the dribble, he has always worked best when he's optimal spacing around him. While L.A. has focused on adding shooters (both at the trade deadline and in free agency), it still hasn't found anyone of Hield's caliber.
To be fair, few players even rank as highly as Hield as a knockdown shooter. Over his seven NBA seasons, he has averaged 3.1 triples on 40.2 percent shooting. For context, only 15 players—none of them Lakers—averaged at least 3.0 three-pointers in 2022-23. Of that group, only five players—one of them Hield—cleared the 40-percent mark.
The Lakers would be less versatile on defense after this deal, but the benefit of Hield's shooting might outweigh the cost. L.A.'s frontcourt depth would take a hit here, but it would soften some of that blow by getting Smith back. The Pacers, meanwhile, would increase their chances of fielding an impact rotation at the power forward spot after adding rookie Jarace Walker and former top-10 pick Obi Toppin already this offseason.
Swapping Depth for Star Power
The Trade: D'Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, Jalen Hood-Schifino and a 2029 first-round pick to the Chicago Bulls for Zach LaVine
Admittedly, it's felt refreshing to watch the Lakers prioritize depth and continuity over star power this summer after so often seeking the latter in the past.
Then again, there's a reason L.A. has long been drawn to the league's elites. Stockpiling stars may not guarantee a title, but the list of NBA champions that didn't have multiple stars is sparsely populated.
Should the Lakers sense that a 38-year-old James and an oft-injured Davis might need more help carrying this club than a batch of role players can provide, then it might get back in the star-searching business. LaVine, who spent his lone season of college ball at UCLA, looms as an intriguing fit for his scoring punch, shot-creation and fiery outside shooting.
He's also a star L.A. might have the budget to get. Should the Bulls become ready to move on—his name is already in the rumor mill—this might be enough to get a deal done. It isn't an overwhelming offer (its appeal hinges largely on one's opinion of Russell and Hachimura), but LaVine isn't an overwhelming superstar. He has made a single playoff trip in nine NBA seasons. He's also had knee trouble in the past and is owed an unconscionable amount of money in the future.
The Bulls could have serious questions about how good they can be with LaVine as their best player. The Lakers wouldn't need to have that discussion, since he'd land third on the pecking order behind James and Davis. If L.A. needs LaVine's scoring to contend, this could be a price worth paying. If Chicago has no hopes of contending, this could be a package worth taking.