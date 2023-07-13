Lakers Trades to Consider After 1st Wave of NBA Free Agency

2 of 3

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

The Trade: Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt and three second-round picks to the Indiana Pacers for Buddy Hield and Jalen Smith



Hield has been on the Lakers' radar for at least the last year. He'll probably remain there as long as James suits up for the Purple and Gold.



Because James is such an unstoppable force off the dribble, he has always worked best when he's optimal spacing around him. While L.A. has focused on adding shooters (both at the trade deadline and in free agency), it still hasn't found anyone of Hield's caliber.



To be fair, few players even rank as highly as Hield as a knockdown shooter. Over his seven NBA seasons, he has averaged 3.1 triples on 40.2 percent shooting. For context, only 15 players—none of them Lakers—averaged at least 3.0 three-pointers in 2022-23. Of that group, only five players—one of them Hield—cleared the 40-percent mark.



The Lakers would be less versatile on defense after this deal, but the benefit of Hield's shooting might outweigh the cost. L.A.'s frontcourt depth would take a hit here, but it would soften some of that blow by getting Smith back. The Pacers, meanwhile, would increase their chances of fielding an impact rotation at the power forward spot after adding rookie Jarace Walker and former top-10 pick Obi Toppin already this offseason.

