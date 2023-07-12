Lakers' Darvin Ham on Teams Who Didn't Hire Him As HC: 'They F--ked Up Royally'

AP Photo/Michael Wyke

Before the Los Angeles Lakers hired him as their new head coach last offseason, Darvin Ham had been interviewed by a slew of teams around the league. While they all passed up on the chance to hire him, Ham went on to lead the Lakers back to the playoffs and a run to the Western Conference Finals.

NBA insider Marc Stein recently asked Ham about his feelings on the teams who chose not to hire him, and he didn't hold back.

"They f--ked up royally," Ham said.

