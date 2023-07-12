X

    Video: Kansas QB Jalon Daniels Shows off Epic Chain Playing His Highlights

    Erin WalshJuly 12, 2023

    MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 28: Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) in action during the AutoZone Liberty Bowl between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Arkansas Razorbacks on December 28, 2022 at the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, TN. (Photo by Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels is a walking highlight reel—literally.

    Daniels was seen on Wednesday at the Big 12 media day wearing a diamond chain that plays his highlights.

    Daniels is entering his fourth season with the Jayhawks and is coming off an impressive 2022 campaign in which he completed 66.1 percent of his passes for 2,014 yards and 18 touchdowns against four interceptions, in addition to rushing for 425 yards and seven scores.

    However, Kansas finished the 2022 season with a 6-7 record and a loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Liberty Bowl.

    The Jayhawks haven't posted a winning season since they went 8-5 in 2008 under Mark Mangino, but Daniels is hoping the program can change that in 2023 as he aims to improve his NFL draft stock.

    Daniels should be one of the more interesting quarterback prospects to keep an eye on in the 2024 draft class, though he likely won't be a first-round pick.

