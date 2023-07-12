Jordan Spieth: PGA Tour Players Have Trust Issues with Jay Monahan After LIV Merger

Octavio Passos/Getty Images

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan still isn't particularly popular in the clubhouse, according to Jordan Spieth.

The three-time major champion said Monahan has work to do in order to regain the trust of players after negotiating a merger with LIV Golf behind the backs of essentially the entire Tour.

"Quite a bit, just based on conversations I've had with players. And I think he realizes that," Spieth told reporters. "I'm sure he's preparing for a plan to try and build it back."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.