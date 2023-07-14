Revisiting Isaiah Likely, Last Year's NFL Training Camp Stars Ahead of 2023 Season

Revisiting Isaiah Likely, Last Year's NFL Training Camp Stars Ahead of 2023 SeasonJuly 14, 2023
Prepare yourself. Training camp hype season is almost upon us.
The dog days of summer for NFL players mark the end of the dog days for fans. While the dead period between OTAs and training camp leaves the well for NFL content pretty dry, the beginning of training camps across the league work as a beacon of hope.
It also makes for a good deal of buzz and optimism heading into the season. Every year there are surprise players who shine at training camp, generating buzz that they are in for a great year.
As camps begin we'll hear plenty of buzz about Day 3 picks shining, veterans being rejuvenated coming off injury or in a new system or young players ready to emerge after slow starts to their career.
But how much should fans buy into that hype?
Let's take a look at some of the names that were hot last season, how their seasons turned out and what we can expect this season for some perspective.
Edge Nik Bonitto, Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos drafted Nik Bonitto with the 64th pick of last year's draft. While they started the season with Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory on the edges they needed a third option to work as a rotational player.
After watching him in training camp, there were many who believed playing time was going to come early for him.
Chubb called him one of the best rookies in the class. He logged four sacks in a joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys.
His athleticism and get-off all shined in the context of training camp and unpadded practices.
However, the production didn't match the hype as a rookie. Bonitto ended up playing 35 percent of the defensive snaps and only played more than 50 percent in one game after the Broncos traded away Chubb.
Despite the physical tools to become a productive edge rusher, he notched just 1.5 sacks.
Year 2 is going to be big for Bonitto. Chubb is gone but they signed Frank Clark and they still have Gregory. So if we see an increase in Bonitto's role, it's going to be because he has earned it.
WR Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers
Few players in the league generated more buzz than Romeo Doubs during OTAs and training camp last season.
Aaron Rodgers praised him for his "wow plays". NFL Twitter was abuzz with beat writers noting several big plays from him throughout camp. Videos of him tracking down deep balls were easy to find.
Meanwhile, teammate Christian Watson missed a lot of training camp with a knee injury.
Doubs' actual season was a mixed bag. Early in the season, it was easy to see what the hype was about. In Week 3, he had eight catches on eight targets for 73 yards and a touchdown.
Unfortunately, the back half of the season was not as kind to Doubs. He suffered an ankle injury in Week 9 which forced him to miss Weeks 10-12. When he returned to the lineup he never saw the same volume and finished the season with 11 catches over the final four games.
Training camp hasn't started but Doubs is already making an impression again.
"When in doubt, you can throw it out there and you know he's going to make a play, and he's done a great job of going and getting the ball wherever it's at," Jordan Love told reporters about the receiver.
The expectation should be that we see an improved version of the Doubs we saw at the beginning of last season when he was healthy.
TE Isaiah Likely, Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens had a notable 2022 draft class that featured Kyle Hamilton and Tyler Linderbaum but it was fourth-round tight end Isaiah Likely that was making headlines last July and August.
Likely wasn't even the first tight end that the Ravens took. Iowa State alum Charlie Kolar was taken 11 picks earlier, but Likely's flashes in training camp prompted Mark Andrews to declare that Likely was going to, "shock the world."
"Shock the world" might have been a bit much, but Likely did have a solid rookie season. He caught 36 of his 60 targets for 373 yards and three touchdowns. He was fourth among all rookie tight ends in receiving yards.
The transition to the NFL can be difficult for tight ends and the Ravens already have one of the best in Andrews so those numbers are strong given the context.
His context to improve might be more difficult in 2023, though. The team added Odell Bekcham Jr. and Zay Flowers in the draft, giving the Ravens the flexibility to play less 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends).
With Todd Monken taking over as the offensive coordinator the Ravens offense is a bit of a mystery. Where Likely might fit in will be interesting to watch in training camp.
RB Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans
Dameon Pierce didn't just look good in training camp, he was dominant in the preseason too. He averaged 7.8 yards per carry in two preseason games after establishing himself as RB1 in training camp practices.
Granted the competition wasn't all that great. Marlon Mack and Rex Burkhead were the other two who looked like they could carve out roles. Mack has been injury prone and Burkhead is best used as a pass-catching specialist.
Pierce proved he's more than just a standout player in a weak team. He ranked 15th in yards created, per Player Profiler, which measures a running back's yardage independent of their blocking.
That last bit is going to be what determines what Pierce can do in his second season. Player Profiler also ranked his run-blocking rating 63rd in the league.
C.J. Stroud's presence could help too. If he proves to be an upgrade at quarterback then teams are less likely to stack the box against them and Pierce could build on his 1,104 total yards last season.
QB Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks
This time last season the Seattle Seahawks were telling anyone who would listen that Geno Smith was their quarterback.
There was a lot of speculation and rumbling that the Seahawks would or should pursue Baker Mayfield. There was a belief that Drew Lock would beat out Smith for the job.
It was all warranted. There isn't much historic precedent for a 32-year-old quarterback who spent about six seasons as a backup not only becoming a starter but thriving.
Pete Carroll tried to warn us during training camp.
"Geno, he knows our stuff and he does really well and he understands it and he can manage everything that we're doing and he's good about the football," Carroll told reporters. "He'll give us the best chance to play great football right off the bat."
That's exactly what Smith did. He had an outstanding season including 30 passing touchdowns to 11 interceptions, a QBR of 60.8 which was seventh in the league and he completed 69.8 percent of his passes.
He executed the Seahawks offense with lethal efficiency and the team went 9-8 after being written off in the post-Russell Wilson era.
The Seahawks elected to run it back, re-signing Smith to a three-year, $75 million contract.
In theory, the offense should be even better this season with rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba joining the receiving corps.
WR Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints
It's getting to be an annual tradition to hear reports of a healthy Michael Thomas every summer. The former All-Pro receiver has struggled to get on the field and stay there over the last three seasons.
He has played in just 10 games over the last three campaigns, but it really sounded and looked like he was turning things around in camp last season.
"When I watch Michael Thomas out at practice, I see Michael Thomas that I saw pre-injury. I see a big, strong, physical wide receiver that makes a ton of contested catches. I saw it in these practices. I kind of see a guy that looks pretty good," head coach Dennis Allen said of Thomas during last season's training camp.
Thomas did return for the first three games of the season. He looked like the 2020 version of himself, averaging 5.33 receptions and 57 yards per game with three scores, but his season was once again cut short by injury.
He went on injured reserve with a toe injury and never made it back on the field.
This far removed from Thomas' 2019 campaign when he was arguably the best receiver in the league, it's hard to envision him getting back to that form.
Thomas has declared that he is going to be healthy by the first day of Saints camp. Hopefully that's true, but it's likely that his ceiling is now just a high-end No. 2 receiver behind Chris Olave.