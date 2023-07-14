Revisiting Isaiah Likely, Last Year's NFL Training Camp Stars Ahead of 2023 Season

0 of 6

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Prepare yourself. Training camp hype season is almost upon us.

The dog days of summer for NFL players mark the end of the dog days for fans. While the dead period between OTAs and training camp leaves the well for NFL content pretty dry, the beginning of training camps across the league work as a beacon of hope.

It also makes for a good deal of buzz and optimism heading into the season. Every year there are surprise players who shine at training camp, generating buzz that they are in for a great year.

As camps begin we'll hear plenty of buzz about Day 3 picks shining, veterans being rejuvenated coming off injury or in a new system or young players ready to emerge after slow starts to their career.

But how much should fans buy into that hype?

Let's take a look at some of the names that were hot last season, how their seasons turned out and what we can expect this season for some perspective.