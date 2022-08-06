Fantasy Alert: Texans' Dameon Pierce Looks Like Team's 'Best RB' at Training Camp

Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Houston Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce is getting well-deserved recognition for his preseason work, and those sentiments only continued Saturday.

Texans ESPN reporter DJ Bien-Aime dropped his observations this weekend about who Houston's best running back has been thus far:

The Pierce love has been persisting in training camp from numerous sources, and that certainly opens eyes from a fantasy perspective.

As good as the 5'10", 218-pound Pierce looks as a runner, he'll still need to improve as a blocker during his transition from college to the pros, per offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton.

According to Fantasy Football Calculator, Pierce holds the No. 117 overall average draft position in point-per-reception leagues, landing him in the middle of the 10th round of 12-team leagues. He is currently ranked No. 46 overall among running backs.

The former Florida star amassed 2,228 yards and 28 touchdowns over his four years in school. He rushed for 5.7 yards per carry and 13 scores in 2021. Pierce never had more than 123 touches in a season, but he did do a lot with his limited action. He also showed his worth in the pass game with 19 catches for 216 yards and three scores in 2021.

Kate Magdziuk of DraftKings Nation shouted out some more impressive numbers from his collegiate days.

The Texans' top three on the depth chart includes Marlon Mack, Rex Burkhead and Pierce, but the rookie could very well be RB1 given his tremendous training camp. It's possible Pierce could cede time to Mack and Burkhead early before the rookie grabs control of the backfield. Or perhaps he totes the rock a bunch and stars for Houston early.

Regardless, landing Pierce in the 10th round of drafts is an absolute steal right now. His ADP appears all but certain to rise as the regular season draws near, but Pierce is one of the best mid-to-late-round steals out there.