    Fantasy Alert: Texans' Dameon Pierce Looks Like Team's 'Best RB' at Training Camp

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIAugust 6, 2022

    Houston Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce is getting well-deserved recognition for his preseason work, and those sentiments only continued Saturday.

    Texans ESPN reporter DJ Bien-Aime dropped his observations this weekend about who Houston's best running back has been thus far:

    DJ Bien-Aime @Djbienaime

    I don’t want to jump the gun but Dameon pierce looks like the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Texans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Texans</a> best running back. The vision, footwork, explosiveness. He’s nice.

    The Pierce love has been persisting in training camp from numerous sources, and that certainly opens eyes from a fantasy perspective.

    Aaron Wilson @AaronWilson_NFL

    Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce <a href="https://twitter.com/IRep229?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IRep229</a> off to nice start at training camp, displaying burst and power on consistent basis. While veterans Marlon Mack and Rex Burkhead will all have roles, Pierce should carve out one, too <a href="https://twitter.com/PFN365?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PFN365</a>

    Cole Thompson @MrColeThompson

    Dameon Pierce is RB1.<br><br>It’s the third day where the gap between him and the other <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeAreTexans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeAreTexans</a> RB is staggering.

    Nick Schwager @NickSchwagerNFL

    RB Dameon Pierce could be the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Texans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Texans</a> first 1,000-yard rusher since Carlos Hyde in 2019. As a rookie…

    DJ Bien-Aime @Djbienaime

    Dameon Pierce keeps flashing in the run game . Been hard to miss him. <br><br>Just broke a nice run. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Texans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Texans</a>

    As good as the 5'10", 218-pound Pierce looks as a runner, he'll still need to improve as a blocker during his transition from college to the pros, per offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton.

    Aaron Wilson @AaronWilson_NFL

    Pep Hamilton on rookie running back Dameon Pierce: 'Dameon Pierce has a chance to be an explosive playmaker for us. So that transition from college football to the NFL, I think the largest curve is just understanding NFL protections, and he'll continue to work on that'

    John McClain @McClain_on_NFL

    Each day at camp, rookie RB Dameon Pierce gives the coaches a glimpse of what he’s capable of. He’s been mostly running between the tackles. Tuesday, he got around the corner, accelerated and outran everybody.

    Jayson Braddock @JaysonBraddock

    We pause this Texans breakdown for your daily Dameon Pierece reminder<br><br>Dameon Pierce is head and shoulder better than any other back in the Texans backfield<br><br>He had 16 TDs on 119 touches last year with Florida.<br><br>Pierce will be household name in 2022

    Brooks Kubena @BKubena

    Dameon Pierce continues to show he can be an all-around back. Just snagged a catch, diving out parallel to the ground.

    According to Fantasy Football Calculator, Pierce holds the No. 117 overall average draft position in point-per-reception leagues, landing him in the middle of the 10th round of 12-team leagues. He is currently ranked No. 46 overall among running backs.

    The former Florida star amassed 2,228 yards and 28 touchdowns over his four years in school. He rushed for 5.7 yards per carry and 13 scores in 2021. Pierce never had more than 123 touches in a season, but he did do a lot with his limited action. He also showed his worth in the pass game with 19 catches for 216 yards and three scores in 2021.

    Kate Magdziuk of DraftKings Nation shouted out some more impressive numbers from his collegiate days.

    Kate Magdziuk @FFballblast

    Dameon Pierce in 2021...<br><br>😤 4th in missed forced tackles/rush att (0.39)<br>💥 14th in explosive runs/att (0.2)<br>🏃🏾‍♂️10th in yards per route run (1.8)<br>👏🏻 Led FBS in PFF rushing grade (93.5)<br><br>(min. 100 rush attempts, rank among 183 qualifying RBs) <a href="https://t.co/Fjyd44TxXh">https://t.co/Fjyd44TxXh</a>

    The Texans' top three on the depth chart includes Marlon Mack, Rex Burkhead and Pierce, but the rookie could very well be RB1 given his tremendous training camp. It's possible Pierce could cede time to Mack and Burkhead early before the rookie grabs control of the backfield. Or perhaps he totes the rock a bunch and stars for Houston early.

    Regardless, landing Pierce in the 10th round of drafts is an absolute steal right now. His ADP appears all but certain to rise as the regular season draws near, but Pierce is one of the best mid-to-late-round steals out there.

