Baker Mayfield Trade Rumors: Seahawks 'Have Never Really Been That Interested'

Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Despite rumors linking Baker Mayfield to the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport told The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday that he doesn't believe a deal will happen.

"I've heard nothing to corroborate Baker to the Seahawks at all," he said. "... It seems crazy to me, but they have never really been that interested in Baker. What they have wanted is a Drew Lock v. Geno Smith battle."

Rapoport argued that the initial rumors about Mayfield simply took a life of their own.

Mayfield has started 59 games over the last four years with the Cleveland Browns and remains under contract through the upcoming season, although he is unlikely to play another game with the team.

The quarterback requested a trade in March, and the Browns excused him from minicamp amid trade rumors.

Seattle appeared to be a logical fit because of its lack of established quarterbacks after the team traded Russell Wilson.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported the Seahawks had a "high level of interest" in Mayfield, while Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported mutual interest.

It now appears Seattle would be fine sticking with Lock and Smith as the top options on the depth chart.

Lock was acquired in the Wilson trade and has shown promise in his career, but the 25-year-old has struggled with consistency and spent most of last year on the bench behind Teddy Bridgewater. In the last two seasons, Lock has 18 touchdowns with 17 interceptions in 19 games.

Smith has been with Seattle since 2019, but he has made only three starts in three seasons. He still performed well when given the chance last year, totaling 702 passing yards and five touchdowns with only one interception in four games.