Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas Join 49ers Group Buying Leeds United Ownership Stake

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match

Star golfers Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas have become investors in English soccer club Leeds United after aligning with the group led by 49ers Enterprises.

49ers Enterprises, the venture capital arm for the NFL franchise, is set to take full control of Leeds United after striking a deal with majority shareholder Andrea Radrizzani in June.

Spieth confirmed to Sky Sports that he and Thomas are obtaining minority stakes in Leeds, calling it "a really cool opportunity."

The three-time major champion added that Leeds' relegation from England's Premier League played a role in their decision. Dropping into the EFL Championship lowered the club's valuation, thus making it easier for outside investors to buy in.

Spieth told Sky Sports he and Thomas will have a "very, very minority stake." He said Rickie Fowler was approached about the idea but seemed to be dissuaded after Leeds was relegated.

NBA players Larry Nance Jr. and T.J. McConnell had already signed on to the venture.