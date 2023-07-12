Joe Campbell Dies at 68; Won Super Bowl 15 with Oakland Raiders

Ronald C. Modra/Getty Images

Former NFL linebacker and defensive end Joe Campbell has died at the age of 68.

The Las Vegas Raiders issued a statement about Campbell on Wednesday:

Patrick Campbell, Joe's brother, told Kevin Tresolini of the Delaware News Journal that Joe likely suffered a cardiac incident after being found dead after going on a hike Sunday.

Campbell, who played college football at Maryland, was a first-round draft pick by the New Orleans Saints in 1977. He spent three-plus seasons with the Saints before being traded to the Raiders early in the 1980 campaign.

The Raiders defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 15 in Campbell's first season with the club. He split the 1981 season, his final year in the NFL, between the Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Campbell appeared in 65 games and recorded eight sacks over five seasons with three different teams. He was inducted into the Delaware Sports Hall of Fame in 1992.