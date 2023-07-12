NBA Trade Rumors: 'Rumblings' Mavs Could Revisit Bojan Bogdanović Talks with Pistons

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks are still exploring ways to improve their roster this summer, and they reportedly could be eyeing a three-point specialist who was under consideration earlier this offseason.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon said on his Howdy Partners podcast that he "heard some rumblings" about the Mavs "revisiting the Bojan Bogdanović talks" with the Detroit Pistons.

Prior to the 2023 NBA draft last month, ESPN draft expert Jonathan Givony stated that Dallas was open to trading the No. 10 pick along with shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr., and one scenario would be going after Bogdanović. The Mavs ended up trading the pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder to move down to the No. 12 pick, where they selected Duke center Derek Lively II.

Bogdanović led the Pistons with 21.6 points per game last season and shot 41.1 percent from beyond the arc. The 34-year-old veteran is a career 39.4-percent three-point shooter, and he would be a welcome addition to a Mavericks team hoping to bounce back from a disappointing 2022-23 campaign in which it fell short of the playoffs.

It will be interesting to see if the Mavs are able to make more moves that put them into title contention next season.