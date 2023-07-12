Jay Williams Has Heard Pelicans' Zion Williamson 'Loves Basketball' But Not 'Work'

Loren Elliott/Getty Images

Zion Williamson's work ethic is once again being called into question.

ESPN's Jay Williams said he spoke to a person close to the New Orleans Pelicans organization who said the All-Star forward has shown a questionable work ethic during his career.

"Zion Williamson loves basketball. I don't know if Zion Williamson loves the work to put into basketball to be the player we think he can be. That's what was said to me," Williams said.

Williamson has appeared in just 114 games over his four-year NBA career due to injuries. He's played in 30 games in just one season and was limited to 29 games in 2022-23.

While it's hard to blame a player for suffering injuries, Williamson's inability to stay in consistent shape may have contributed to his issues. The Pelicans star admitted he could do more to stay in shape during an appearance on the Gil's Arena podcast.

"It's hard, man," Williamson said. "I'm 20, 22, have all the money in the world—well, it feels like all the money in the world. It's hard.

"I'm at that point now, because of certain things, I'm putting back the wisdom around me. I don't want to say older because they get defensive, but I'm putting people around me with wisdom. Put me on game to certain things. And just go from there."

When Williamson has been able to stay on the floor, he's been one of the NBA's most dominant players. He's averaged 25.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game over his four-year career.