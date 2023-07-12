Claressa Shields Wins Best Boxer Award Over Gervonta Davis, More at 2023 ESPYS

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The 2023 ESPYs will take place on Wednesday night, and the winner of Best Boxer award was unveiled early.

Undisputed light middleweight champion Claressa Shields was honored with the award for the first time in her legendary career, beating out fellow nominees Gervonta "Tank" Davis, Devin Haney and Shakur Stevenson.

