    Claressa Shields Wins Best Boxer Award Over Gervonta Davis, More at 2023 ESPYS

    Doric SamJuly 12, 2023

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 03: Claressa Shields poses with her belts after her unanimous decision over Maricela Cornejo for the Women's World Middleweight Championship at Little Caesars Arena on June 03, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
    Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

    The 2023 ESPYs will take place on Wednesday night, and the winner of Best Boxer award was unveiled early.

    Undisputed light middleweight champion Claressa Shields was honored with the award for the first time in her legendary career, beating out fellow nominees Gervonta "Tank" Davis, Devin Haney and Shakur Stevenson.

    Claressa Gwoat Shields @Claressashields

    GWOAT AN ESPY WINNER! Boxer of the Year, ESPY! 🥳🤩🥳🤣😇 RESUME CRAZY!!!! <a href="https://t.co/LwifThzomO">pic.twitter.com/LwifThzomO</a>

