Windhorst: Spurs' Victor Wembanyama's Height is Actually 7'5'' on Court, Not 7'3.5''

AP Photo/Eric Gay

San Antonio Spurs No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama's height is one of his most unique attributes, but there seems to be a debate as to how tall he actually is.

While the Spurs announced in June that Wembanyama's official height without shoes is 7 feet, 3.5 inches, ESPN's Brian Windhorst is standing by his belief that he's 7'5" when he's on the court.

"I didn't make up 7'5". I was told 7'5", ok? Victor announced he was 7'3". And when he was measured in feet, he came up at like 7'3 5/8"," Windhorst said at the 5:25 mark of Wednesday's episode of The Hoop Collective. "That would be 7'4" in bare feet. ... I think he actually is 7'5" when he's out on the court. But for some reason, he doesn't want to be 7'5", he doesn't want to be 7'4". He wants to be 7'3"."

It's understandable that there's some confusion as to Wembanyama's actual height. The 19-year-old was listed as 7'4" by the NBA in the weeks leading up to the draft, though that wasn't based on any official measurement.

If he is 7'5" when he's on the court, Wembanyama will unofficially be the NBA's tallest player in the league. Veteran center Boban Marjanović had that honor last season when he was listed at 7'4", followed by Kristaps Porziņģis at 7'3".