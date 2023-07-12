Video: Britney Spears Addresses Victor Wembanyama Incident, Wants Public Apology

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

Legendary pop star Britney Spears released a video Tuesday on her Instagram Stories in which she discussed an incident in Las Vegas last week that saw her seemingly get struck by a member of the San Antonio Spurs' security team when she approached 2023 No. 1 overall NBA draft pick Victor Wembanyama.

In the video, Spears scolded the security guard and noted that her security never hit anyone in all their years of escorting her despite her immense popularity in the late 1990s and 2000s:

Spears also said that while she received an apology 30 minutes after the incident occurred, she still hasn't received a public apology.

TMZ Sports first reported on the occurrence last week, which took place at Catch restaurant in the ARIA Hotel in Vegas.

It was reported that Spears tried to get Wembanyama's attention so she could get a photo with him since she is a fan, but when she tapped Wembanyama on the shoulder, the security director backhanded her in the face.

The security director later apologized to Spears, but she and her team filed a battery charge nonetheless.

Wembanyama, who was in Las Vegas to play for the Spurs' summer-league team, explained what happened from his perspective, and said he felt Spears grab him from behind:

Per ESPN, the Las Vegas Police Department declined to press charges against the security team member after determining that Spears accidentally "hit herself in the face."

Video footage released by TMZ appears to show Spears tapping Wembanyama on the back rather than grabbing him, and the security guard striking her rather than Spears hitting herself:

The 19-year-old Wembanyama, who stands 7'5", is widely viewed as one of the most talented players to enter the NBA in decades.

After turning in dominant performances in the French professional league against much older players, Wembanyama was the unquestioned No. 1 overall selection in last month's NBA draft.

Wembanyama shot just 2-of-13 from the field in his first summer-league game, but he bounced back in his second outing and reminded fans why the Spurs took him first overall, recording 27 points on 9-of-14 shooting to go along with 12 rebounds and three blocks.