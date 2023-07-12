Warriors Rumors: KJ Martin Trade Discussed Before Rockets Dealt PF to Clippers

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors considered trading for KJ Martin before the Houston Rockets traded the forward to the Los Angeles Clippers, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

"The Warriors explored the idea of trading for KJ Martin early in the free agency process, league and team sources told The Athletic. The Rockets were rearranging their roster and made the athletic young wing available via trade. He eventually landed with the Clippers for two second-round picks. The Warriors could have fit him on the roster through the trade exception created when Patrick Baldwin Jr. was sent to Washington, but discussions never reached the final stages."

The 6'6" Martin has played all three of his seasons with the Rockets. The 22-year-old averaged 12.7 points on 56.9 percent shooting and 5.5 rebounds in 28.0 minutes per game. He played all 82 contests, starting 49.

The Warriors never landed Martin, but they made one huge move in trading for 12-time All-Star Chris Paul. The Dubs also re-signed Draymond Green and added Brandin Podziemski in the draft. Consensus All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis is also aboard after the Warriors acquired the No. 57 overall pick from the Washington Wizards for cash considerations.

Golden State lost a few players from last year's team, notably Jordan Poole (trade to the Washington Wizards in the Chris Paul deal) and Donte DiVincenzo (free agency to the New York Knicks), but the Warriors look ready for at least one more championship run with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson still aboard too.