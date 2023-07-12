X

MLB

    Elías Díaz's Game-Winning HR Shocks Twitter as NL Rallies Past AL in 2023 MLB ASG

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJuly 12, 2023

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 11: Elias Díaz #35 of the Colorado Rockies celebrates after hitting a home run in the eight inning during the 93rd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at T-Mobile Park on July 11, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
    Steph Chambers/Getty Images

    Talk about an All-Star Game debut for Elías Díaz.

    The Colorado Rockies' 32-year-old catcher was the hero of Tuesday's MLB All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. He launched a two-run homer off Félix Bautista of the Baltimore Orioles in the top of the eighth inning to give the National League a 3-2 lead.

    Josh Hader and Craig Kimbrel—who struck out José Ramírez to end the game—closed the door on the mound from there, and the Senior Circuit snapped a nine-game losing streak in the All-Star Game with the 3-2 victory.

    Social media had nothing but love for Díaz's dramatic moment:

    Colorado Rockies @Rockies

    THAT'S OUR ALL-STAR!!! <a href="https://t.co/pAAmiKxv51">pic.twitter.com/pAAmiKxv51</a>

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    Elias Díaz signed with the Pirates for $20,000 out of Venezuela.<br><br>Spent most of his career as a backup.<br><br>Non-tendered by the Pirates in 2019.<br><br>Signed a minor league contract with Colorado in 2020.<br><br>Díaz just hit a go-ahead HR in the 8th inning of his first career All-Star game. <a href="https://t.co/NmGZOHy07j">pic.twitter.com/NmGZOHy07j</a>

    br_betting @br_betting

    I swear if one of you send us an Elias Diaz All-Star Game MVP ticket… 😂

    Ryan Fagan @ryanfagan

    I really do love it when a "wait, this guy is an All-Star?" guy comes up with a really big moment in the All-Star Game<br><br>Kudos, Elias Diaz.

    Locked On Rockies @LORockies

    ELIAS DÍAZ ARE YOU FREAKING KIDDING ME

    Kevin (Nuggets fan? Who knows) @_Kevlar23_

    ELIAS DIAZ, THE ROCKIES' LONE ALL STAR, GIVES THE NATIONAL LEAGUE THE LEAD WITH A 2-RUN SHOT IN THE 8TH, GIVING THE ROCKIES THEIR GREATEST HIGHLIGHT OF THE SEASON

    Kelsey Wingert-Linch @KelsWingert

    ICYMI, here's <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rockies?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rockies</a> 32-year-old catcher, Elias Díaz, getting emotional in the clubhouse finding out he's been named an All-Star for the first time in his career. <br><br>In his first ever All-Star Game at bat, he crushed a go-ahead, 2-run home run. Incredible story, incredible guy. <a href="https://t.co/q76bSH41cF">https://t.co/q76bSH41cF</a>

    Talkin' Baseball @TalkinBaseball_

    Who had "Elias Diaz go-ahead 2-run home run" on their All-Star Game bingo card?

    Brett Kane @BrettKaneRadio

    Elias Diaz with the "mandatory bad team pity vote" just saved the game for the NL.<br><br>Go Rox.

    Jenny Cavnar @jennycavnar

    So happy for Elias Diaz! He is beaming after the 2 run HR in the 8th to give NL the lead! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MLBAllStarGame?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MLBAllStarGame</a>

    Sarah Langs @SlangsOnSports

    go-ahead HR in ASG while trailing in 8th or later:<br><br>Today Elias Díaz<br>2003 Hank Blalock<br>1981 Mike Schmidt<br>1972 Cookie Rojas<br>1954 Gus Bell<br>1941 Ted Williams (walk-off) <a href="https://t.co/vSsa09LJPu">https://t.co/vSsa09LJPu</a>

    It seemed like the American League was going to extend its winning streak to double digits from the opening frame. After all, Adolis García and Randy Arozarena made jumping catches at the wall on the very first two batters and appeared to set the tone for a dominant pitching performance for the Junior Circuit.

    Things looked to be stacked against the National League even when it did hit the ball, as Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s monster home run in the seventh to tie the game was overturned upon review.

    The American League was in the lead at that point thanks to a solo blast from Yandy Díaz and a sacrifice fly from Bo Bichette. The only run the National League managed to scrape together in those opening seven innings came from an RBI single by Luis Arráez, who leads the league with a .383 batting average.

    Elías Díaz had more than another RBI single in mind when he was at the dish with a runner in scoring position.

    His long ball is quite the memorable moment in a season that has seen him slash .277/.328/.435 with nine home runs and 45 RBI. He has been a bright spot for a Rockies club that is in last place in the National League West at 34-57.

    And he was a bright spot for a National League team that needed one to avoid yet another All-Star Game loss.