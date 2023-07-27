Street Profits Talk WWE SummerSlam, WrestleMania Main Event, More in B/R Interview

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE SummerSlam After Party

The Street Profits have long been one of WWE's premier tag teams, and with SummerSlam on the horizon, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have their short-term and long-term goals in order.

As one of only two duos in WWE history to have held the Raw, SmackDown and NXT Tag Team Championships, The Street Profits are firmly cemented as one of the best teams WWE has to offer. Championship gold has proved elusive in recent years, however.

In fact, Ford and Dawkins have not been tag champs since dropping the SmackDown tag team titles to Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in January 2021, and they have fallen just short in multiple opportunities since then.

Most notably, The Street Profits lost to The Usos in an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match at last year's SummerSlam, and they made it clear in a recent interview with Bleacher Report that the titles are firmly in their crosshairs again.

"For a very long time, we're frustrated," Ford said. "We went to SummerSlam and had an opportunity to win the Undisputed Tag Team Championships and we failed on such a big stage. Everybody was watching, and they're like, 'Oh, you'll get them next time,' but that's the frustration. When is next time? There hasn't been a next time. ... That's the goal. Last year that loss motivated both of us to update and switch our training regimen and just take it up five more levels."

"When that day comes, it's gonna be a wrap," Dawkins said. "You're gonna see The Street Profits become the new undisputed WWE tag team champions because we don't forget. We're like some elephants up in here, we don't forget. The Street Profits don't forget the results that happened last year, but we're gonna change those results this year."

Although the tag titles have remained just out of The Street Profits' reach in recent years, it can be argued that they have been delivering some of their best in-ring work, and that they are in the best shape of their careers as well.

In part, Ford credited his use of C4 energy drinks and pre-workout as a reason why he has achieved peak physical condition.

"I've been using C4 since I was in the military," Ford said. ... The great thing about changing your dieting, your habits, your workout routine is adding things to help you get to the goal you want to get to, and that's where C4 comes into play. ... I feel like C4 is the ultimate energy drink for the fitness goals you're trying to obtain."

Ford and Dawkins are two of the faces of WWE's partnership with C4, which ascended to a new level Thursday with the release of the first WWE and C4 co-branded products.

The line, which is called the C4 Ultimate Energy x WWE collection and is exclusive to GNC, features two new C4 energy drinks in Berry Powerbomb and Ruthless Raspberry, and three new pre-workout powders in Pomegranate Piledriver, Nectarine Guava Knockout and Bare Knuckle Blood Orange.

Photo credit: C4

Additionally, the cans and containers are designed to provide consumers and wrestling fans with the "classic WWE look and feel."

As The Street Profits continue to up their game in the ring and the gym, they have their sights set on Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Zayn and Owens, who are the reigning undisputed WWE tag team champions, broke into the wrestling business together in their home country of Canada over two decades ago, and ever since then, they have been both the best of friends and bitterest of enemies during their career.

In the weeks leading up to WrestleMania 39 earlier this year, Zayn and Owens reconciled in their attempt to take down The Bloodline. That led to them beating The Usos and ending their historic 622-day title reign on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Street Profits want nothing more than to be the team that takes the titles from them, and Ford believes he and Dawkins will have the advantage when they meet.

"Much respect to Kevin and Sami. ... They reached the peak and they've seen the happiness and the sunshine, but that sun, just like every sun, has to set eventually. And it'll rise with a new contender, and that's The Street Profits. It's been a long time coming, we've been gunning for these for a very, very long time," Ford said.

"We've actually been a tag team longer than Sami and Kevin, and we also have a history and a record of not turning on each other and then making up, and turning on each other, and making up. We don't play the see-saw game, we focus on the task at hand. ... I don't like Dawkins and then hate him the next day. I don't like Dawkins one day and then I wanna Stunner him the next day. Me and Dawkins never faced each other at WrestleMania. You see how inconsistent of a relationship that is?"

As much as The Street Profits desire to take the WWE Tag Team Championships from Sami and KO, they also hope to follow in their footsteps in terms of competing in a WrestleMania main event.

At WrestleMania 39, Zayn and Owens vs. The Usos was the main event of Night 1, marking the first time a tag team match headlined WrestleMania since the inaugural WrestleMania in 1985 when Hulk Hogan and Mr. T beat "Rowdy" Roddy Piper and "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff.

Ford noted that main eventing WrestleMania was on his radar before, and watching tag teams do precisely that at WrestleMania 39 brought it to the forefront for himself and Dawkins even more.

"We've seen it happen before, and we've seen all the champions, the women, all of them main event WrestleMania, so it made us think, they always say why not them, so why not tag teams? Why can't a tag team main event as well," Ford said.

"It's one of those things where, not only did it become a goal, but it just got added to a list of our objectives that we want to do as a tag team. No objective is any higher than the others, it's just accomplishing and achieving the objectives. Main eventing WrestleMania and having the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships is an objective of mine, and it's something I think will get accomplished."

While tag team wrestling has thrived at certain points in WWE history, including during the Golden Era of the late 1980s and early 1990s and the Attitude Era of the late 1990s and early 2000s, it has long been assumed that the WWE powers that be preferred singles competition.

However, since Triple H took over as head of WWE creative at around this time last year, WWE has seemingly made a concerted effort to place greater emphasis on tag team wrestling.

Zayn and Owens vs. The Usos headlining WrestleMania 39 is a prime example of that fact, as is the growing number and quality of teams on WWE's main roster currently, including The Judgment Day, Imperium, Alpha Academy, The Viking Raiders, The OC, LWO, Pretty Deadly and The Brawling Brutes, among others.

The commitment to tag team wrestling is music to the ears of The Street Profits, who are excited to lock horns with as many different teams as possible.

"For us, because tag team wrestling hits home, it's amazing. Tag team wrestling, in our opinion, is a few steps higher than a singles match," Ford said. "In a singles match you have two personalities combined to make magic, but in a tag team match you have at least four people, at least four different personalities meshing together to make magic. To see this renaissance emerging with all these different personalities, more opportunities and more combinations of matches happening, it's a great time to be not just a WWE or wrestling fan, but a tag team wrestling fan. Now you're just seeing that just this year at WrestleMania, tag team wrestling has main evented WrestleMania, and that's another plus."

"It's good to see all these tag teams coming up because now there's more competition, and more competition means more opportunities," Dawkins said. "Just to see all the tag teams out there and to know what we bring to the table and what they all bring to the table, it's gonna be fireworks everywhere. Just the motivational factor of having a WrestleMania main evented by tag teams, it just makes it even better to know that bar has been set. That upper echelon is right there for the taking and everybody has a chance to get them, especially us."

Although The Street Profits are staples of the tag team division, both Ford and Dawkins have been receiving more singles opportunities than in previous years, leading to speculation that they could strike out on their own at some point.

Each Street Profits member has impressed when given the chance to perform as an individual, but their focus is entirely on returning to the top of the tag team division.

Should more singles matches be in their future, though, Dawkins and Ford agreed that they'll support each other rather than going through with the old pro wrestling trope of two partners splitting up due to their differences.

"For me, I haven't really had that many singles goals," Dawkins said. "I mean, if King of the Ring ever came back I would like to take that claim to the crown I guess, but honestly as a singles competitor, I've never really thought too much into it. I'm always more focused on a tag team, but obviously if Tez goes for something in the singles world, I'll have his back no matter what."

The Street Profits are already among the most accomplished WWE tag teams of the past decade or more, but they undoubtedly still have plenty of ambition and the will to do even more.

With the support of the WWE Universe and their own motivation to better themselves night in and night out, it seems like a matter of when rather than if The Street Profits will be tag champs again.