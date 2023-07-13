Braves' Complete Guide, Preview for 2nd Half of 2023 MLB Season

0 of 3

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves were baseball's best team during the first half of the season, going 60-29 to build an 8.5-game lead in the NL East standings heading into the All-Star break.

The offense is on a record-setting home run pace, and the starting rotation has managed to effectively overcome the fact that Max Fried and Kyle Wright have both missed significant time on the injured list.

There may not be any glaring holes on the roster, but with their window of title contention wide open, expect them to still pursue potential upgrades at the trade deadline on both sides of the ball.

Ahead, we've provided a preview for the second half of the season, complete with potential X-factors, a trade deadline outlook and a blueprint for this Braves team to reach the postseason.