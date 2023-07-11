Kyrie Irving Rumors: Mavericks Star's $120M Contract Includes 15% Trade Kicker

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Kyrie Irving agreed to a contract this summer below the maximum he could have received, but he does have a safety valve in case the Dallas Mavericks decide to move on.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Irving's three-year, $120 million contract includes a 15 percent trade kicker. If traded, that would take Irving's total contract value much closer to his full max, which could deter other teams from acquiring him.

The Mavericks handing Irving $120 million guaranteed alone raised eyebrows, with many believing they were bidding against themselves. No team with cap space seemed to have serious interest in the eight-time All-Star, who has done significant reputation damage in recent years.

Irving missed the vast majority of the 2021-22 season due to his refusal to undergo COVID-19 vaccination, and he served an eight-game suspension for the promotion of an antisemitic film on social media last season. He has also consistently missed time due to injury and was seen partying during a midseason sabbatical during the 2020-21 season.

The Mavericks traded for Irving at the 2023 trade deadline in large part because he was a distressed asset. Dallas gave up Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, an unprotected 2029 first-round pick and second-round picks in 2027 and 2029—a pittance for someone with Irving's skill set at its apex.

The Mavs did not get to see much of apex Irving after acquiring him last season, as he and Luka Doncic struggled to mesh on the floor. Dallas went 5-11 in games where both superstars played, falling out of the playoff race and eventually choosing to tank the final two games of the regular season rather than compete for a play-in berth. The NBA fined the Mavericks $750,000 for conduct detrimental to the league for the blatant tanking effort.

Dallas has looked to fortify its roster this offseason by trading for Rachaun Holmes and adding Seth Curry and Grant Williams in free agency. The team still possesses its full mid-level exception, which it attempted to use on Matisse Thybulle before the Portland Trail Blazers matched the offer sheet on the restricted free agent.

The Mavs doubling down on the Irving move shows their determination to make things work with him and Doncic. It's arguably the act of a desperate team that has continually failed in surrounding Doncic with elite talent and knows the All-NBA superstar could search for greener pastures in 2026.