Pelicans' Zion Williamson Talks Struggles with Diet After Entering NBA: 'It's Hard'

Since Zion Williamson arrived in the NBA four years ago as the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft, he's faced a ton of scrutiny over his weight.

During an appearance on Gil's Arena Show with former NBA player Gilbert Arenas, the 23-year-old admitted the difficulties of maintaining his diet:

"There are times where I will say, 'Man, that s--t hard.' It's hard, man, like 20, 22, it's a lot of money. Feels like all the money in the world, man. It is hard. But I'm at that point now where, because of certain things, I'm putting back wisdom around me. ... Just people around me with wisdom, who put me on game to certain things, and go from there."

Williamson was listed at 284 pounds this season, which could be taking a toll on his 6'6" frame. He has developed a reputation for being injury-prone, and he was limited to 29 games in 2022-23 because of a hamstring injury. It was another lost season after he missed the entire 2021-22 campaign while recovering from foot surgery.

It sounds like Williamson is confident that he has the right things in place that will help him stick to his diet going forward. The Pelicans are surely hoping he will be able to remain healthy as they try to make the playoffs in 2023-24.