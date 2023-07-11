Report: Man Tied to Alabama Baseball Betting Probe Tried to Bet $100K on Game vs. LSU

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Bert Eugene Neff Jr., the man whose betting activity sparked an investigation that led to the firing of Alabama head baseball coach Brad Bohannon, allegedly attempted to place a $100,000 wager on the Crimson Tide to lose an April 28 game against LSU.

Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated reported Neff entered a BetMGM Sportsbook in Cincinnati and attempted to place the $100,000 cash wager on LSU—a number that "far exceeded the sportsbook's established house limit on college baseball."

Neff's attempts to make the wager, which were described as pleading and desperate, drew suspicions at the sportsbook, which refused to take the bet. Surveillance footage of the bizarre incident showed Neff texting with Bohannon, who was informing Neff that the Tide were scratching ace Luke Holman from his scheduled start.

"[Video cameras] can see the [text] conversation back-and-forth," a source told Forde. "It couldn't have been any more reckless."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.