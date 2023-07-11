Zion Williamson Looking to Copy LeBron James' Training 'Blueprint' to Avoid Injuries

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans All-Star forward Zion Williamson intends to borrow from Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James' workout regimen this offseason in an effort to avoid injuries.

Appearing on Gil's Arena with former Washington Wizards All-Star guard Gilbert Arenas, Zion discussed his offseason plans and how they involve LeBron:

"I would say it's more of just locking in on flexibility and band work because I think it's those things that'll be able to keep me on the court longer than versus just losing a bunch of weight, coming to play and not being able to maintain it," Williamson said. "Bron got the blueprint, I'm gonna try my best to follow it."

The 23-year-old Williamson is one of the NBA's most talented players, but durability has been a significant issue.

Over four NBA seasons, the 2019 No. 1 overall draft pick has appeared in just 114 regular-season games. He missed the entire 2021-22 season with a foot injury and then missed all but 29 games last season due primarily to a hamstring ailment.

Despite all of the time he has missed, Zion is still a two-time All-Star, and he boasts career averages of 25.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists, while shooting 60.5 percent from the field.

Williamson would likely be one of the most dominant players in the NBA if he could stay healthy, and he seems hopeful that taking a page out of LeBron's book will get him there.

James enjoyed another hugely productive season in 2022-23 despite being 38 years of age, averaging 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists, while also leading L.A. to the Western Conference Finals.

Injuries have limited LeBron to fewer than 60 games in each of the past three seasons, but that can likely be chalked up to his age more so than any shortcomings in his preparation.

James never missed more than seven games in a season over his first eight NBA campaigns, and if Williamson can get himself on a similar track, both he and the Pelicans could truly take off.