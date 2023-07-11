X

    Hot Takes on Pacers' Jarace Walker vs. Magic's Anthony Black, Jett Howard

    Doric SamJuly 11, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 08: Jarace Walker attends the Fanatics x NBPA Summer Players Party hosted by Michael Rubin at Tao Nightclub at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on July 08, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)
    Greg Doherty/Getty Images

    The Indiana Pacers have been in the midst of a rebuild for quite some time, and they look to have found a strong cornerstone in rookie forward Jarace Walker.

    The No. 8 pick in this year's draft put forth a strong performance in Monday's 108-85 win over the Orlando Magic at NBA summer league in Las Vegas, recording 16 points, four rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in the blowout victory.

    Walker showed he can be an effective finisher on the inside. He was a solid third option next to second-year players Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin. Nembhard had a game-high 21 points and seven assists while Mathurin added 17 points.

    Walker does need to work on his efficiency, as he shot 7-of-17 from the field and just 2-of-8 from three-point range. However, he was effective on defense and he clearly outplayed Magic rookies Jett Howard and Anthony Black. Howard finished with 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting, while Black had eight points on 3-of-12 shooting.

    NBA Twitter was excited by what it saw from Walker, with many projecting the 19-year-old to have a bright future:

    NBA Draft Dude 🤙 @CoreyTulaba

    Jarace Walker rocks so hard

    Adam Bushman @adam_bushman

    I freaking love watching Jarace Walker play

    Zachary Cohen @_ZCO

    Jarace Walker is awesome.

    PacersMuse @PacersStatsMuse

    Jarace Walker has been everything that was advertised when we drafted him

    ᶜʰʳⁱˢᵗⁱᵃⁿ @iamchrixtian10

    Jarace walker niccee

    iPacers.com @iPacersblog

    The results have been mixed but the confidence to shoot the 3 is good to see. Jarace Walker starts the second half with a triple from top of the key.

    Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak

    Jarace Walker for 3 to start the second half. Up 60-34. He's got 12.

    ⚡️𝙃𝙤𝙩𝙚𝙡𝙏𝙧𝙞𝙫𝙖𝙜𝙤⚡️ @HotelBasketball

    Jarace Walker has DPOY potential and he will be one of the absolute best role players in the league for years. It's whether or not he can expand his offensive game and become an all-star+ caliber player.

    Andy Serman @AndySerman

    Jarace Walker is going to be a force

    Imraan ⚖️ @NolimitImraan

    It's nothing new, but Jarace Walker is so amazing on defense.

    Benny Eastside @BenJustJamin13

    If jarace Walker can shoot 35 percent from 3 he is a future all star genuinely.

    Zach Pearson @zapearsonNBA

    Jarace Walker's jump shot has looked good this half, and he's shooting with confidence.

    waloo on the web @that_guy_waloo

    Ive seen enough - Jarace Walker is a first ballot HOFer

    HoboJ @HoboJ_

    I wasn't the biggest Jarace Walker fan before the draft. But I like the theoretical fit of him in Indiana. A playmaker like Haliburton providing him with easy points. A shooting big like Turner next to him. It's basically an ideal context for him. If he doesn't work out there 😬

    The Pacers have missed the playoffs in each of the last three seasons, but they have a strong core of young players who can help turn things around. Walker is one of them, and the 19-year-old looks poised to contribute right away as Indiana aims to be more competitive next season.

    Walker and the Pacers will be back in action on Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.