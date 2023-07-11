Isaiah Stewart, Pistons Agree to 4-Year, $64M Contract Extension amid Celtics Buzz

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Isaiah Stewart is reportedly staying with the Detroit Pistons for the foreseeable future.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the frontcourt player and the Pistons agreed to a four-year, $64 million rookie contract extension on Monday. Wojnarowski noted it is the first non-maximum extension for the 2020 draft class this offseason.

The decision is all the more notable since James L. Edwards of The Athletic reported the Boston Celtics called the Pistons to see if Stewart was available this offseason.

Boston's interest in another big wasn't particularly surprising since Al Horford is 37 years old. Robert Williams and Kristaps Porziņģis have also had durability concerns at times during their careers.

Yet the Pistons are keeping him in the fold.

Stewart has never been a primary contributor but has shown steady improvement during his first three seasons. He was a double-double threat every time he stepped on the floor in 2022-23 and averaged 11.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

The 22-year-old also started to expand his game to the perimeter for the first time, averaging 4.1 three-point attempts per game after never posting more than 0.9 per game in his first two seasons.

The efficiency wasn't quite there at 32.7 percent, but it was a sign he is adding more things to his attack with additional experience in the NBA.

Detroit has a young core in place with Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey, among others, and Stewart fits the timeline of that group.

Now he will have the opportunity to continue improving with the only NBA team he has played for at this point of his career.