Pelicans' David Griffin: Zion Williamson Relationship Is 'as Good as It's Ever Been'

Despite rumors that the New Orleans Pelicans have been open to trading Zion Williamson this offseason, the team believes the star forward is letting that affect his view of the organization.

During a radio appearance on Sirius XM, Pelicans general manager David Griffin was asked about his relationship with Williamson and he spoke positively, saying the 23-year-old is planning on going to Las Vegas soon to watch NBA summer league.

"Yeah. I would say it's as good as it's ever been actually," Griffin said (h/t HoopsHype). "He's coming out here to join the team to be with Herb [Jones] and Trey [Murphy] and some of these veterans that are here. Brandon [Ingram]'s gonna come join the team as well. I would say it's as good as it's been."

It doesn't sound like the Pelicans are ready to give up on Williamson despite his extensive injury history. He was limited to 29 games this past season due to a hamstring injury, and he's played in just 114 games in his four-year career.

New Orleans is surely hoping the 2019 No. 1 pick will be healthy going forward, as he will be the key to the team's chances at competing against the elite teams in the Western Conference next season.