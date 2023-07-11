Warriors' Dunleavy Jr. Talks Chris Paul Trade: '1 Thing We Thought About Was Winning'

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

There have been plenty of questions surrounding Chris Paul's fit with the Golden State Warriors since the 12-time All-Star was acquired by the organization from the Washington Wizards earlier in the offseason.

But Golden State hasn't been too focused on that thus far, knowing it'll sort itself out over the course of the year.

What they did have in mind while completing the deal for Paul was maximizing their championship window and competitiveness, something that the 38-year-old has in droves, according to general Mike Dunleavy Jr.

"I think in terms of his fit, one thing we thought about was winning," Dunleavy said Monday. "Chris brings that. Go down the line of things he does well, it starts with winning, then it goes to winning, then after that it's winning and there's a few other things that he does really well.

"So, in terms of how it's all going to work out, how it's going to fit, I just see a guy that every organization he's gone to, he's made better. He's left that team in a better situation. Even at 38-years-old, 18 years in the league, we still think he can do that."

Paul was a part of the trade that sent budding star Jordan Poole, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins to the nation's capital on July 6. He was previously traded to Wizards on June 24th as part of the package that sent Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns.

If there is any organization that knows the type of hard-nosed competitor and winner Paul is, it's Golden State. The Warriors have matched up with the future Hall of Famer countless times in the postseason dating back to his years with the Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets.

Paul's teams often gave them the most trouble thanks to the point guard, who was unafraid of going right at Stephen Curry and Co.

And despite it being a very different playing style than he's been used to in his career, Paul doesn't seem too concerned about fitting in with the Warriors either, though he didn't sound too jazzed when asked about the possibility of coming off the bench.

He isn't quite the same player he was during his stints with the Clippers and Rockets but is still in the upper echelon of guards in the league, despite coming off the worst statistical season of his career.

Last year, Paul averaged a career-low 13.9 points per game to go along with 4.3 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 1.5 steals in 59 games with the Suns while shooting 44 percent from the field.

And while he has never won a title, joining the winningest franchise of the past decade will be beneficial for both parties.