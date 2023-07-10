Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Calls Out Knicks Fans, Says He Bookmarks Negative Tweets

Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images

Tyrese Haliburton has nothing left to prove to anybody.

The Indiana Pacers' All-Star is fresh off receiving a five-year max contract extension worth $260 million this offseason and is one of the NBA's brightest young stars.

And yet, he keeps a big chip on his shoulder.

During a recent appearance on Paul George's "Podcast P" podcast, Haliburton revealed his level of pettiness.

When asked about how there were a lot detractors that didn't believe his jump shot would translate to the NBA level, Haliburton said that he bookmarked all the negative tweets about him in the lead up to the 2020 draft.

Especially from Knicks' fans who thought the organization shouldn't take the former Iowa State star.

"I'm honestly like a really petty person," Haliburton said. "If I go through my bookmarks right now on Twitter, once I get to 2020, it's gonna be nothing but people talking about the way I shoot, Knicks' fans saying they shouldn't draft me and all this stuff."

Haliburton also revealed that he recently almost took a victory lap to show all the haters they were wrong by retweeting all those bookmarks.

But he's decided to save that for another day, maybe after leading the Pacers to a potential title in the future.

The 23-year-old star has only gotten better every year since he entered the league after being drafted No. 12 overall by the Sacramento Kings. He made the All-Rookie First-Team in 2021 before being traded to Indiana midway through his sophomore season in exchange for Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb, and a 2023 second-round pick.

It turned out to be a great deal for both teams as the Kings ended a 16-year playoff drought last season and the Pacers got a potentially perennial All-Star on the their hands.

Haliburton is coming off the best season of his career, averaging a career-best 20.6 points per game to go along with 10.4 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals.

And it seems like the jumper has translated pretty well. He made 40 percent of his shots from three-point range.