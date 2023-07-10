Windhorst: Dillon Brooks Can Give the Middle Finger to Anybody After Rockets Contract

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Often at the center of NBA Twitter's collective rage and memes, Dillon Brooks got the last laugh after cashing in this offseason in free agency.

Brooks, 27, got a fully guaranteed, four-year, $86 million deal from the Houston Rockets following a sign-and-trade with the Memphis Grizzlies, who he spent the first six seasons of his career with.

The number took plenty of people around the league by surprise, namely ESPN's Brian Windhorst, who voiced his shock and happiness for Brooks on the latest episode of his "Hoop Collective" podcast.

"Dillon Brooks can give the middle finger to anybody, at least until the start of the season," Windhorst said. "Because he got over on everybody. No matter what anybody wants to say, no matter what anybody that played against him or whatever, you can judge whatever he got.

"... Holy mackerel, Dillon Brooks. Take that, world."

Brooks' deal is especially luxurious considering that none of the other Rockets' free agent signings got fully guaranteed contracts. Even Fred VanVleet, the team's big acquisition for three-years, $128.5 million, has a third-year team option.

So, Brooks is set for the long run and he can earn $4 million more in incentives.

It's a huge step up for the All-Defensive Second-Team selection, who made about $38.7 million over his career thus far, per Spotrac.

Joining a squad that's full of recent lottery talent, Brooks will be tasked with being the defensive center piece for coach Ime Udoka' as well as a veteran leader trying to guide the Rockets' back to playoff contention.

Best known for being an irritant the last few years with the Grizzlies, Brooks is coming off a season in which he averaged 14.3 points per game to go along with 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists on 39.6 percent shooting from the field.