NBA Rumors: Zion Williamson Has 'Shown No Interest in Developing' Floaters, Pull-Up J

Loren Elliott/Getty Images

Zion Williamson will be under the spotlight this season after playing 29 games in 2022-23 and missing the entire 2021-22 campaign, but he reportedly hasn't worked much on multiple aspects of his game.

NBA insider Ric Bucher discussed the New Orleans Pelicans star on his podcast (27:30 mark) and questioned whether Williamson is developing skills outside of dunking and overpowering defenders on the blocks (h/t HoopsHype).

"Where are the floaters, up and under layups, his pull up jumpers at the elbow?" Bucher asked. "Now from what I've been told, he's shown no interest in developing any of those tricks."

Whether Williamson has fully developed a jumper has not been the primary concern to this point of his career.

Rather, he just hasn't stayed healthy enough to live up to the outsized expectations that accompanied him to the NBA when he was the No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 draft. The 2020-21 campaign was the only time he even reached the 30-game mark in a season.

Yet he has been dominant when he is on the floor with career averages of 25.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 60.5 percent from the floor. If he can stay healthy in 2023-24, anything but another impressive season would be a surprise.

Even if he doesn't have the best floater in the league.