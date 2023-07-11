ESPY Awards 2023: List of Nominees and Predictions for Event's Top Categories

0 of 4

The 2023 ESPY Awards are slated to take place on Wednesday evening, and for fans watching at home, things will look and feel a little different.



For the first time since its inception in 1993, the ESPYs won't have a dedicated host. According to Stephen Douglas of The Big Lead, the decision was made to go hostless in response to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.

However, fans won't miss out on the entertainment factor usually found at the ESPYs. Performances by Lil Wayne and H.E.R. are scheduled to perform, while the list of presenters and attendees will include Mike Tyson, Sue Bird, Patrick Mahomes, Kyrie Irving, Pat McAfee and more.

The event is set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET from the from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and will be broadcast on ABC.



The celebration of the best athletes and the biggest moments from the past 12 months will unfold as usual, and below, you'll find a look at the nominees and some predictions for the event's top awards.

