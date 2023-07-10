Angel Reese, USA Lose to Brazil in 2023 FIBA Women's AmeriCup Final

AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File

For the second time in the 2023 FIBA Women's AmeriCup, Brazil triumphed over LSU star Angel Reese and Team USA.

Reese was held to four points Sunday night as the Americans lost the championship game 69-58.

Team USA had the chance to tie Brazil for the most titles in tournament history with five. Brazil will now increase that record to six.

After putting up three consecutive double-doubles in her last three tournament games, Reese was held to six rebounds and two assists while going 1-for-6 from the field.

Those were similar struggles to what Reese and the rest of Team USA's offense went through when they first faced Brazil back on Tuesday, in the group stage of the tournament.

Team USA, a team of college stars usually facing older professionals from other countries, usually dominates at the AmeriCup. Against Brazil, however, the team was stunned by a 67-54 loss, the team's first defeat in the tournament since 2011. Reese was limited to three points on 1-for-4 shooting.

During the championship Sunday, Reese was stymied by similar defensive dominance from the Brazilians.

Team USA went into the second half with a two-point lead thanks to a last-second Rickea Jackson jump shot set up by Reese.

Brazil pulled ahead in the third quarter, shutting down Team USA's offense as they pulled ahead by 13 points. The Americans fought to close the gap in the final minutes but fell short as Brazil claimed the gold.

Reese, who transferred from Maryland to LSU in 2022, was named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2023 NCA Tournament in April for her role in leading LSU to the team's first NCAA championship. She recorded a clutch 15-point, 10-rebound double-double in the NCAA title game.

Reese's bid for another championship will end with Sunday's silver medal, but Tigers fans who watched her multiple international double-doubles this summer can look forward to her returning to LSU for a second season next fall.