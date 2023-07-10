Jaylen Brown Rumors: Celtics, SG 'Likely' Nearing New Contract in Coming Week

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Jaylen Brown is entering what will be the final season of his current contract, but he and the Boston Celtics are reportedly on the verge of agreeing to a new long-term deal.

According to Jared Weiss of The Athletic, previous reports suggested the two sides "were expected to pick up talks at summer league" in regards to a new contract. That has apparently gone according to plan as of Monday, "with the two sides starting to make progress and likely moving closer to an agreement over the coming week."

It isn't difficult to see why there might be some speculation about Brown's future at this point.

After all, he has been the subject of trade rumors in the past, and other notable players—such as the Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards and the Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton—who were eligible for extensions this offseason received them.

Perhaps the Celtics could have been looking for an opportunity to make a major move this offseason and dramatically shake up a roster that hasn't quite made it over the championship hump despite coming so close in recent years.

Yet all indications are Boston wants the 26-year-old star for the foreseeable future.

Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reported on Thursday that "league sources continue to insist that Brown and the Celtics will eventually agree on a super-max deal" even though both sides had "other matters" to attend to first.

President of basketball operations Brad Stevens previously told reporters, "I can say without a doubt we want Jaylen to be here," while star Jayson Tatum told reporters after the Eastern Conference Finals loss to the Miami Heat that keeping Brown was "extremely important."

Brown has largely lived up to the expectations that were placed on him when the Celtics selected him with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2018 NBA draft.

The two-time All-Star was a Second Team All-NBA selection this past season and averaged 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 33.5 percent from deep. His presence is also a major reason Boston has been to three of the last four Eastern Conference Finals.

It doesn't have a championship in that span, but it seems like Brown will have more chances to win that trophy with the only NBA team he has ever known with a contract extension in the works.