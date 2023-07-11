X

NBA

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTINJURIES

    NBA Summer League 2023: Hot Takes on Emoni Bates, Top Players from Day 4 Las Vegas

    Francisco RosaJuly 11, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 9: Emoni Bates #21 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on during the game during the 2023 NBA Las Vegas Summer League on July 9, 2023 at the The Cox Pavillion in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)
    David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

    After a thrilling first weekend of Summer League hoops in Las Vegas, action continued Monday night with a handful of notable names all hitting the hardwood once again in Sin City.

    And as always there was no shortage of impressive performances and hot takes surrounding some of the NBA's stars of tomorrow. Strong games resulted in praise while poor ones typically ended up with the word "bust" connected to it.

    Here are some of the biggest talking points from Day 4 in Vegas.

    Emoni Bates Finds a Groove

    In his first two Summer League outings, Emoni Bates didn't play poorly, he just lacked a bit of efficiency, going a combined 10-of-30 against the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors.

    But that all changed Monday night in the Cleveland Cavaliers' matchup versus the Memphis Grizzlies.

    Bates, 19, was ultra aggressive and found a lot of success, pouring in 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field and 5-of-8 from three-point range, showing some great catch-and-shoot ability beyond the arc.

    He also filled up the rest of the stat sheet, contributing four rebounds, two blocks, two steals and an assist in the win.

    NBA Summer League 2023: Hot Takes on Emoni Bates, Top Players from Day 4 Las Vegas
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    It was by far the best performance of his young Vegas career and it showed the potential niche that the Third-Team All-MAC selection can have at the professional level as a solid shooter and scorer off the bench.

    Cavs Twitter was buzzing following the strong bounce back from Bates.

    ESPN Cleveland @ESPNCleveland

    Your daily Emoni Bates highlight video <a href="https://t.co/e8YYGAKewP">pic.twitter.com/e8YYGAKewP</a>

    Jacob 🏀⭕ @SexIandCAVS

    Emoni Bates just has IT. <a href="https://t.co/2ZEOc9uRDB">pic.twitter.com/2ZEOc9uRDB</a>

    Rodgren @rodchasers2

    Emoni bates been balling out, showing people they we're wrong about his game

    JDillon @JDillon330

    Emoni Bates going off right now…

    Patrick McGuire @CSReportBlog

    lol this is my favorite Cavs summer team ever. What a great cast of characters! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EmoniBates?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EmoniBates</a> making it RAAIIIIINNN!!! 💦 🏀 💦

    🟠CLE DAWG🐶🟤 @dawg_cle

    Emoni Bates continues to improve. Love it 🔥

    Brandon Little @BrandonLittleBL

    Emoni Bates has been hooping the last two games.

    Bo Barnfather @bo_barnfather

    You cannot stop Emoni Bates, you can only hope to contain him.

    Real Solid Dev @RealSolidSports

    Emoni Bates has been looking like a straight steal🔥

    Zay 💍 @IsaihSenpai

    Emoni Bates catch and shoot game is incredible

    mad max @soytitmilk

    I fear we will all regret not taking a chance on emoni bates

    Jacob 🏀⭕ @SexIandCAVS

    ALL THE EMONI BATES STOCK. ALL OF IT. <a href="https://t.co/KazvdL5TNh">pic.twitter.com/KazvdL5TNh</a>

    Tyler Rucker @tyler_rucker

    Emoni Bates starting to let the game come to him instead of trying to force the issue.<br><br>And it's been awesome to watch today in Summer League. <br><br>Potential is there. Looks to be on the right path. Baby steps 🤝

    MoreForYouCleveland @MoreForYou_CLE

    Encouraging to see Emoni Bates take steps to improve each game so far in Summer League

    The Cavs are back in action Thursday against the Chicago Bulls at 3 p.m. ET.

    Keyonte George Stays Hot

    Two Summer League games in and Keyonte George is already looking like the potential steal of the draft.

    After dropping 33 points and 10 assists in his Vegas debut against the Clippers on Saturday night, the former Baylor star went off again, this time versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. He poured in a game-high 26 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the field and 5-of-10 from three-point range.

    He also continued to have his playmaking on display, finishing with seven assists to go along with three rebounds, two steals and a game-high plus-26 for the night.

    The second of Utah's three first-round picks at No. 16 overall, George has made by far the most noise of any of the organization's rookies and is right up there with Houston's Jabari Smith Jr. for the best player in Vegas thus far.

    Twitter was hyped watching George keep up his hot start.

    NBA @NBA

    Keyonte George is heating up 👀<br><br>The Jazz first-round pick drills his 4th three of the half!<br><br>Watch the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA2K24SummerLeague?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA2K24SummerLeague</a> on ESPNU! <a href="https://t.co/2XLkoRYEUL">pic.twitter.com/2XLkoRYEUL</a>

    Jazz Lead @JazzLead

    Keyonte George at halftime<br><br>18 points<br>6/9 FG<br>4/7 3P<br><br>Bucket <a href="https://t.co/dRRbT2muQ0">pic.twitter.com/dRRbT2muQ0</a>

    HeadbandRoyce⛩ @HeadbandRoyce

    Keyonte George this Summer League <a href="https://t.co/IYyWOYKd4w">pic.twitter.com/IYyWOYKd4w</a>

    Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

    The level to which Keyonte George is on straight up fire at Summer League is wild. Dude is just not missing period.

    Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass

    Keyonte George now at 98 points on 70 shots in 135 summer league minutes with 25 AST, 9 TOs. Gliding out there with improved body, sky-high confidence. In total control.

    AlexHoops @AlexHoops_

    Keyonte George is the stuff stars are made of.

    Draft Dummies @DraftDummies

    Keyonte George is the only guy I'd move up significantly on my board based on Summer League this year<br><br>The athleticism improvements from getting in better shape look real. Oh, and that's the first pick from the Gobert trade. Lol.

    A @topnbasource

    Keyonte George was a top 5 recruit and had a solid season at Baylor and still went 16th in the draft. Danny Ainge likes high pedigree players from high school and takes his chances with them. George looks to be the steal of the draft so far.

    Inside The Jazz @InsideTheJazz

    Keyonte George &amp; Johnny Juzang tonight <a href="https://t.co/koX7gLNW68">pic.twitter.com/koX7gLNW68</a>

    Aksel 🎶🏔 @aksel_a2

    Keyonte George / Donovan Mitchell comparisons: <a href="https://t.co/uWqlWV6L9u">pic.twitter.com/uWqlWV6L9u</a>

    Ben Anderson @BensHoops

    Keyonte George is dominating this game so far. <br><br>Is it okay if I use the word dominating?

    Draft Deeper @DraftDeeper

    No chance Keyonte George plays another game past this one. Utah Jazz got themselves an excellent young man at the guard spot. Last year, I admitted early I was too low on Tari Eason. Around the same place on my board, I was wrong about George. Kid is a STUD.

    coleson @colesoncheek

    My sources are telling me Keyonte George is indeed HIM.

    George and the Jazz will take the court against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night at 9:30 p.m. ET.

    Positivity Despite Anthony Black's Struggles

    After a strong start to his first Summer League experience, Anthony Black came back down to earth a bit in the Magic's loss to the Indiana Pacers.

    Black struggled from the field, finishing with just eight points on 3-of-12 shooting, 0-of-2 from beyond the arc. But he still did a decent job of affecting the game in other ways with seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.

    Arguably the highlight of the entire game was an incredible assist by Black from half court that went right to D.J. Wilson.

    He continued to display his versatility on the defensive side of the ball as well, using his speed and length to guard multiple positions.

    Not typically the best place for nuanced discussion over rookie performances, Twitter still remained positive about Black's output and what he's shown thus far.

    Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

    AB threads the needle 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/eiuix8vth9">pic.twitter.com/eiuix8vth9</a>

    NBA @NBA

    No. 6 pick, Anthony Black with a steal and a score! <br><br>Watch the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA2KSummerLeague?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA2KSummerLeague</a> on NBA TV!<br><br>📲 <a href="https://t.co/1vi3UqGwwk">https://t.co/1vi3UqGwwk</a> <a href="https://t.co/MehItWnTPK">pic.twitter.com/MehItWnTPK</a>

    Will Whitson @will_whitson2

    Anthony Black will be a Top 3 player from the 2023 draft class when it's all said and done.<br><br>Just an ELITE basketball player, both offensively and defensively. <br><br>Can't wait to watch the Black/Banchero duo in Orlando this season. <a href="https://t.co/D0r2Ax0C3o">pic.twitter.com/D0r2Ax0C3o</a>

    NBA Draft The Future @NBADraftFuture

    While it is only Summer League, I am feeling immediately reassured that having Anthony Black and Jarace Walker at 4 and 5 on my Big Board was the right choice. <br><br>Both dudes play like they are 100% ready for the main stage. Massive IQs on both sides of the ball.

    Wacky Durag Hubert Davis @AwesomeCoolFlex

    Anthony Black got a super high ceiling imo

    ☘️ @Ttayw0

    Shit Anthony Black is good lemme take back anything I ever said about him

    ash @iwantoimplode

    glad i've established myself as an anthony black truther

    JC Hoops @JacksonCollier

    Anthony Black finished with 8 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals. Struggled from the field but displayed his defense and physicality tonight. Still looking very good.

    Mark C @MACAttack145

    Anthony Black does SO many things I love - intelligent, opportune (steals!) iso and off-ball defensive game; passing that makes players open. Still struggle with the shooting and separation concerns on offense but he has a lot going for him in every other facet on the court

    payton🦇 @c0ladas

    anthony black has looked so good so far

    PACERS FA CHAMPS @spencerhoops_

    Anthony Black gonna be really nice if he can develop a consistent shot

    Black will get another chance at a better shooting night Wednesday against the New York Knicks at 8 p.m. ET.