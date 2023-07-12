Cowboys' Players Who Won't Live up to Hype in 2023 Season

0 of 3

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

The Dallas Cowboys are a team that is never short on hype. Being a Jerry Jones-owned team with a storied history means there's never a shortage of spotlight inside the Star.

That can be a good thing. The Cowboys have a reputation and are worth more than any team in the league according to their $8 billion valuation.

It also means that there can be an extra heap of attention and hype that is hard to live up to.

Every team has players that step up in a season. They also have a few that don't live up to the expectations fans and coaches have at the beginning of the season for them.

Here's a look at three players who could fall short of expectations in Dallas this season.