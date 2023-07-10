NBA Execs Question Who Lakers Were Bidding Against for Rui Hachimura's Contract in FA

Harry How/Getty Images

While the Los Angeles Lakers' offseason has been mostly well-received, their three-year, $51 million deal with forward Rui Hachimura has some skeptics around the league.

Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reported questioned the $17 million annual salary, wondering "whom the Lakers were bidding against." Their thought process is seemingly that the Lakers could have retained Hachimura, who was a restricted free agent, at a lower salary.

Hachimura, 25, averaged 9.6 points and 4.7 rebounds in 33 regular-season games with the Lakers after coming over via a midseason trade from the Washington Wizards. His play—and in particular his efficiency—improved during the playoffs, with Hachimura knocking down a jaw-dropping 48.7 percent of his threes.

While that level of efficiency is unlikely to continue given Hachimura's 34.7 percent career rate from distance, the impressive run was enough to convince the Lakers to give him a contract well above the mid-level exception range.

The Lakers brought back Hachimura, D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves on long-term contracts, along with signing Gabe Vincent, Jaxson Hayes, Cam Reddish and Taurean Prince on the open market. They're expected to continue exploring the big-man market as they attempt to fortify the roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Even if Hachimura's contract was a light overpay, he's a versatile two-way wing who can help lessen the defensive load on James on the perimeter. Given the relatively short-term nature of the contract—Hachimura will be just 28 when the deal ends—odds are this won't be a deal the Lakers fret about too much on their cap sheet.