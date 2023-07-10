Wimbledon 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Monday's Winners and Losers

0 of 3

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Eighth day action at Wimbledon concluded Monday, with four men and four women advancing out of the Round of 16 to the quarterfinals beginning Tuesday.

Not only did Monday feature appointment viewing, featuring three top-five players on the men's side, including No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, and two top-three women, but it also delivered a stunning upset and controversial officiating.

All of Monday's matches saw the higher-ranked player advance, save for one. That, of course, was American Christopher Eubanks' shocking upset over No 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in five sets.

In the match of the day between Alcaraz, the world No. 1, and Matteo Berrettini, who reached the Wimbledon finals two years ago, Alcaraz hung on to advance to his first Wimbledon quarterfinal.

Sixteen-year-old phenom Mirra Andreeva has captivated the world with her rapid ascent in women's tennis, but she exited the tournament in controversial circumstances on Monday.

Read on find a recap of all Monday's results, as well as reactions to some of the biggest storylines to emerge from the conclusion of Round of 16 play.