Windhorst: Spurs' Victor Wembanyama Declined Invite to Michael Rubin's Party in Vegas

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama put the NBA Summer League ahead of partying in Las Vegas last week.

Fanatics and CEO Michael Rubin partnered with the National Basketball Players Association for a star-studded gathering in Sin City to coincide with the NBA Summer League.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported at the 19:30 mark of his Hoop Collective podcast Monday that Wembanyama was invited but "skipped it because he wanted to get extra sleep and rest" before Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The 19-year-old wound up playing 27 minutes in an 85-80 loss to Portland, finishing with 27 points and 12 rebounds.

In February, Windhorst and colleague Jonathan Givony detailed Wembanyama's meticulous training habits on and off the court, and sleep factored into that plan. His camp was looking for him to get roughly 10 to 11 hours of rest each night.

The physical rigors of an NBA season and the inevitable temptations that come with being a star athlete will undoubtedly make maintaining a sleep schedule like that difficult.

It looks like Wembanyama will at least give it a genuine try.