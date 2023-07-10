Victor Wembanyama on Summer League Schedule: 'Ready to Make Any Sacrifice for' Spurs

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

When it comes to his Summer League workload, Victor Wembanyama is going to rely on the experience of the San Antonio Spurs organization to make any decisions.

"I need to talk with Pop (Spurs coach Gregg Popovich), and I'm going to listen to whatever he says. I'm ready to make any sacrifice for the team and give 100 percent," Wembanyama said Sunday, according to Joe Vardon of The Athletic.

Wembanyama scored a team-high 27 points and added 12 rebounds in his second Summer League game, erasing any sour taste from his nine-point debut.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.