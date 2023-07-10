X

NBA

    Victor Wembanyama on Summer League Schedule: 'Ready to Make Any Sacrifice for' Spurs

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJuly 10, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 09: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs wears a bandage on his face as he walks on the court during a break in the second half of a 2023 NBA Summer League game against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    When it comes to his Summer League workload, Victor Wembanyama is going to rely on the experience of the San Antonio Spurs organization to make any decisions.

    "I need to talk with Pop (Spurs coach Gregg Popovich), and I'm going to listen to whatever he says. I'm ready to make any sacrifice for the team and give 100 percent," Wembanyama said Sunday, according to Joe Vardon of The Athletic.

    Wembanyama scored a team-high 27 points and added 12 rebounds in his second Summer League game, erasing any sour taste from his nine-point debut.

