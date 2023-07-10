Bucks GM Praises Giannis as 'Most Incredible Human, Superstar' amid Contract Rumors

Fred Lee/Getty Images

It does not sound like Milwaukee Bucks general manager Jon Horst will have any hesitation in offering Giannis Antetokounmpo a contract extension in September.

"He is the most incredible human, superstar, teammate, leader, I believe, in all of sports and we're incredibly blessed to have him," Horst told Eric Nehm of The Athletic. "It's an awesome responsibility to win and compete every year to be in a position to keep him. I think that's my job and that's my responsibility and it's my opportunity and his opportunity and our team's opportunity. And Griff and (Bucks president) Peter Feigin share in that, as do our owners. I think it's really cool to have that chance to be able to do that. We've been able to do it so far, and we'll do everything we can to do it again."

The Bucks can offer Antetokounmpo an extension worth $173 million over three years in September. ESPN's Brian Windhorst previously reported it's unlikely Antetokounmpo inks an extension this offseason given the questions regarding Milwaukee's aging supporting cast.

The Bucks have largely chosen to run things back with their core from last season, inking Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez to new contracts.

