Lakers' Pelinka Says He Can't Talk Anthony Davis' Contract Due to Rules amid Rumors

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka sidestepped a question about extension negotiations with star Anthony Davis, citing the NBA's collective bargaining agreement.

"I wish the CBA allowed us to talk about negotiations ... but there's pretty strict rules around that," he said, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "So can't really talk about contracts and negotiations, but couldn't think more highly of Anthony Davis as a Laker and as a player. He's helped deliver a championship to our franchise."

McMenamin went on to call Davis "an incredible captain and leader" and added the Lakers "just love having him as a part of our team."

The eight-time All-Star has an early termination option in his contract, which could allow him to hit free agency as early as next offseason.

On Saturday, Heavy Sports' Sean Deveney cited a Western Conference executive who said L.A. "entered the summer with AD on the back burner."

"They would like to keep it there, keep that extension on the back burner," the executive said. "They do not need to do it right away. I'd say they're reluctant and you can understand that at this point."

There have also been questions over the dynamic between Davis and LeBron James.

In February, Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd saiid James "is not happy" with Davis and wanted to see him held more accountable by head coach Darvin Ham.

AD denied there was any rift between him and James the following month, telling McMenamin the pair "have one of the best relationships I think in the NBA as far as duos or teammates."

However, CBS Sports' Bill Reiter discussed the situation again in June and said LeBron is "over Anthony Davis" and "doesn't believe in his toughness."

Next month may provide an indicator as to where things actually stand.

McMenamin noted the Lakers can table a three-year deal worth up to $167 million to Davis starting Aug. 4. That's the longest term and most money allowable this offseason under the CBA.

Even if he has every intention of staying in Los Angeles, the 30-year-old could decline that offer in order to get a higher dollar value in the summer of 2024. Perhaps he'd prefer to mimic James' approach instead and sign a short-term contract that includes a player option.

Regardless, formally extending the max in August would symbolize the Lakers' firm organizational commitment to Davis whether he accepts it or not. They continue to view him as an integral piece to their present and future.

Should Pelinka balk and kick the can down the road, it would send a much different message.