6 WWE and AEW Stars Most Likely to Become a Champion This Year

Credit: WWE.com

A handful of young talent and fresh faces have made their mark on WWE and AEW so far in 2023 and have breathed new life into both products.

Damian Priest and Iyo Sky becoming Mr. and Ms. Money in the Bank respectively earlier this month indicates the company's belief in them to be top stars. They've held gold in the past but are ready to take that next step toward super stardom.

Meanwhile in AEW, Kris Statlander has made the most of her first opportunity to reign as a champion. Ricky Starks, a former FTW champ in his own right, is on the verge of becoming the 2023 men's Owen Hart Cup winner and has racked up several high-profile victories as of late.

There are many others who have the potential to break out and be the top talent of tomorrow. Having been a banner year for wrestling already, the next six months should be equally unpredictable.

Who will rise to the occasion in the remainder of 2023 and earn the honor of calling themselves a champion for the first time?