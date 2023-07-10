Hot Takes on Warriors' Brandin Podziemski vs. Pelicans with Jackson-Davis Injured

Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans took down the Golden State Warriors 94-86 in NBA Summer League action, but much of the focus was on two Warriors rookies.

Trayce Jackson-Davis, the team's second-round pick, was, unfortunately, unavailable to play due to a lingering injury.

Brandin Podziemski, the Warriors' first-round pick, did play in the game, and his performance had highs and lows. The Santa Clara product had 10 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in 33 minutes. While he was just shy of a triple-double, his efficiency stats were not up to snuff. He was 3-16 on field goals, 2-7 from three-point range and 2-4 on free throws.

The reviews on Twitter for his game were mixed, with the positives highlighting his potential:

However, the negatives brought up some questions:

Golden State is off until Wednesday when they are set to take on the Dallas Mavericks at 5:30 E.T.