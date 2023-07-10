X

NBA

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTINJURIES

    Hot Takes on Warriors' Brandin Podziemski vs. Pelicans with Jackson-Davis Injured

    Jack MurrayJuly 10, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NV - July 9: Brandin Podziemski #2 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the 2023 NBA Las Vegas Summer League on July 9, 2023 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images

    The New Orleans Pelicans took down the Golden State Warriors 94-86 in NBA Summer League action, but much of the focus was on two Warriors rookies.

    Trayce Jackson-Davis, the team's second-round pick, was, unfortunately, unavailable to play due to a lingering injury.

    Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

    Still no Trayce Jackson-Davis for the Warriors in their summer league Vegas opener tonight. Dealing with a slight hamstring issue. Day-to-day.

    Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

    Trayce Jackson-Davis is ramping up his progress in his right hamstring rehab but will not play tonight against the Pelicans in Las Vegas

    Brandin Podziemski, the Warriors' first-round pick, did play in the game, and his performance had highs and lows. The Santa Clara product had 10 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in 33 minutes. While he was just shy of a triple-double, his efficiency stats were not up to snuff. He was 3-16 on field goals, 2-7 from three-point range and 2-4 on free throws.

    The reviews on Twitter for his game were mixed, with the positives highlighting his potential:

    Alex 👋 @Dubs408

    Podziemski plays in the trenches

    Ben Sigwart @sig_50

    Podziemski really is just a DiVincenzo with a higher trajectory. Man's got double-digit assists right now.

    Hot Takes on Warriors' Brandin Podziemski vs. Pelicans with Jackson-Davis Injured
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Ben Sigwart @sig_50

    Brandin Podziemski definitely has the makings to be that consistent version of DDV.

    Blitz @34odd

    Ok Podziemski really got some game

    NBA @NBA

    Podziemski DIME!<br><br>No. 19 overall pick Brandin Podziemski now up to 10 AST on ESPN2. <a href="https://t.co/AN56gCN7Dr">pic.twitter.com/AN56gCN7Dr</a>

    However, the negatives brought up some questions:

    Professionally LOWD @ProLOWD

    Maybe a lot of it is just that I've watched his two worst shooting games, but I don't quite get it with Podziemski. I'll be interested to see how he looks as a role guy around rotation NBA players, but I have questions about how this version will translate

    Blue Man Hoop @BlueManHoop

    Disappointing second-half from the Warriors who go down to the Pelicans 94-86.<br><br>26 points for Lester Quinones. Near triple-double for Brandin Podziemski though he shot just 3-for-16 from the floor.

    Golden State is off until Wednesday when they are set to take on the Dallas Mavericks at 5:30 E.T.