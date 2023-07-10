Roster Holes Browns Must Fill Before Training Camp

0 of 3

Although the Cleveland Browns ended a 17-year postseason drought when they made the playoffs in the 2020 NFL season, they haven't quite been able to replicate that success in recent years. The team missed the postseason in both 2021 and 2022, going a combined 15-19 over the past two seasons.

The Browns will aim to get back to the playoffs in the 2023 campaign. But the question is, do they have the talent in order to make that happen?

Cleveland's roster appears to be better now than it was at the start of the offseason. However, there are still some holes that could be filled. It has roughly $16.9 million in available cap space (per Over The Cap) that it could use to do so.

Here's a look at several roster holes the Browns may want to fill before training camp.